Punjab: BSF recovers 25 kg heroin near India-Pakistan border in Fazilka

Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered 25 kilograms of heroin after a brief encounter with Pakistani smugglers at the international border in the Fazilka district of Punjab on Wednesday.

A senior BSF officer informed that at about 1.50 am, BSF troops deployed at the border observed some suspicious movement of smugglers on both sides of border fencing in the area falling near Village Gatti Ajaib Singh in Fazilka district.

In prompt action, BSF troops immediately fired at the Pakistani smugglers ahead of the border fence. However, the smugglers managed to escape taking advantage of the dense fog. The whole area was cordoned and Police and concerned sister agencies were informed.

Further, during the initial search BSF troops recovered four packets of contraband suspected to be heroin, wrapped in yellow tape at the border fence near Village Gatti Ajaib Singh.

In detailed search of the area, troops recovered 21 packets of contraband suspected to be heroin wrapped in tape along with one PVC pipe of length 12 feet and one shawl from ahead of border fencing, he added.

"Total recovery of 25 packets suspected to be heroin weighing approximately 25 kg, one PVC pipe and one shawl. Alert BSF troops have again foiled the nefarious design of smugglers," the BSF said.

