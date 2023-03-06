Punjab CM Mann, Leader of Oppn Bajwa involved in heated exchange of words over Vigilance Bureau's functioning

Bajwa the asked the Punjab chief minister why he did not take action against AAP's former state minister Fauja Singh Sarari and the reason for the "delay" in arresting Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File photo

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa were involved in a heated exchange of words in the Punjab Assembly on Monday after the Congress leader raised questions on the functioning of the state vigilance bureau.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the governor's address on the second day of the budget session, Bajwa referred to AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Sunday statement in which he slammed the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of misusing central investigating agencies like the CBI and ED against its political rivals.

"I was reading Raghav Chadha's statement who said that the CBI, ED and NIA were conducting raids against opposition leaders every day. He opined that the BJP flag should be put up at their offices," said Bajwa in the House. "I also want to say to you (Mann), let us move forward. Tomorrow, do not force us to say that 'put the AAP flag at the vigilance office (in Punjab)'," said Bajwa.

The chief minister immediately rose from his seat and objected to the Congress leader's remarks. "You cannot make such a statement that the AAP flag should be put up at the vigilance office," Mann said and asserted that whosoever has done wrong will not be spared.

Bajwa then asked the chief minister why he did not take action against AAP's former state minister Fauja Singh Sarari and the reason for the "delay" in arresting Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta.

Amid the heated exchanges between the two, the leader of opposition told Mann, "You are playing to the gallery. "

Sarari had resigned in January, months after he was embroiled in a controversy over an audio clip in which he allegedly discussed ways to "trap" some contractors in order to "extort" money.

AAP MLA Kotfatta was arrested in a bribery case by the Vigilance Bureau last month, days after his alleged close aide Rashim Garg was nabbed by the Bureau in the same case.

Bajwa asked Mann about the claim of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal during the state assembly polls last year that Rs 20,000 crore will be generated from the sand mining sector.

"How much money has been generated so far?" Bajwa asked Mann. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira made some remarks against the chief minister, following which members from the treasury benches objected to it.

