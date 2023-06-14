Punjab: Drone from Pakistan recovered in Tarn Taran

A drone from Pakistan was recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab police at a village in Tarn Taran district in Punjab

A drone from Pakistan was recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab police at a village in Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

This is the third recovery of a drone from Pakistan in less than a week.

The latest recovery -- a DJI Matrice 300 RTK series drone -- was made from a field in Dall village.

"Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab police," said a Border Security Force (BSF) official.

On Wednesday, the police said a case has been registered in this regard at Khalra police station.

On Monday, a drone from Pakistan was recovered by the BF on the outskirts of Shaidpur Kalan village in Amritsar district.

The day before, the BSF and the Punjab Police had recovered another Pakistani drone from a field in Tarn Taran district.

(with inputs from PTI)