Punjab farmers' representatives meet agriculture minister over demands

Representatives of the farmers held talks with Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Tuesday, the last day of their three-day protest under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha banner, in an effort to address their demands and concerns, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, the farmers voiced their complaints during the discussion, and they are now preparing to meet with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to press for the fulfilment of their numerous demands.

Many farmers have gathered at the Mohali-Chandigarh border as part of their protest activities, highlighting their demands for the implementation of critical measures, particularly a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

A number of demands made by the farmers in the protest include debt relief, pension plans, compensation and work opportunities for the family members of farmers who have passed away, and the annulment of cases brought against them during the 2020–21 agitation against the now-repeated farm laws, the report added.

Following their meeting with the Punjab Agriculture Minister, Khudian disclosed that the farmers promised to present the state government with a comprehensive memorandum outlining their various demands by December 4. On December 19, they plan to have additional talks with the chief minister of Punjab, demonstrating their commitment to resolving the current problems.

Punjabi farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa stressed that a detailed memorandum detailing their complaints against the state government must be turned in to the Agriculture Minister by December 4. He went on to say that relevant departments were involved in the discussions on December 19 to address issues related to compensation and the withdrawal of cases that had been filed against farmers.

"By December 4, we will submit a detailed memorandum to Agriculture Minister. Concerned departments will also take part in the December 19 meeting pertaining to our various demands which include compensation issues and withdrawal of cases against farmers..," he said.

In an initiative, the governor of Punjab called a meeting with representatives of farmers on Tuesday, setting the stage for what the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) would do afterwards.

Punjabi farmers have expressed their needs for compensation for crop losses caused by flooding, guaranteed prices for the purchase of crops like maize and moong, fixed sugarcane rates of Rs 450 per quintal, prompt payment of outstanding cane payments, and the withdrawal of cases concerning stubble burning.

With more than thirty Punjabi farmer organisations taking part in the protest in Mohali, Chandigarh, security has been stepped up and traffic has been redirected to guarantee the peaceful conduct of the demonstrations.

