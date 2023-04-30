Punjab: Gas leak at Ludhiana factory, 9 killed, 11 injured

NDRF teams have been rushed to the factory and a team of doctors and a fire brigade also reached the spot

Representative Image

At least nine people were killed while 11 others fell unconscious after a gas leakage was reported at a factory in Punjab's Ludhiana on Sunday, a senior district official said.

NDRF teams have been rushed to the factory and a team of doctors and a fire brigade also reached the spot.

"Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick," says Swati, SDM Ludhiana West.

"Exact reason will only come when we will go to the incident spot. We are waiting for the NDRF, they are specialised in this," another officer said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, he said. Police are at the spot and have sealed the area. More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway.

