Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Punjab govt can manage law and order crackdown against Amritpal Singh proves it AAP

Punjab govt can manage law and order, crackdown against Amritpal Singh proves it: AAP

Updated on: 20 March,2023 02:28 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

"When AAP came to power in Punjab, we were told that we will not be able to manage a border state. By launching an operation against Amritpal Singh, our party has proved that we can manage the law-and-order situation very well," he said

Punjab govt can manage law and order, crackdown against Amritpal Singh proves it: AAP

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Aam Aadmi Party said Monday the police crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh in Punjab proves that its government has the capability to manage the law-and-order situation in the state.


The hunt for Singh, which is underway for there days now, is a government operation and not a political one, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.



"When AAP came to power in Punjab, we were told that we will not be able to manage a border state. By launching an operation against Amritpal Singh, our party has proved that we can manage the law-and-order situation very well," he said.


On the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Punjab, Bhardwaj said it was done to prevent circulation of fake news about the matter.

Authorities in Punjab had on Saturday suspended the internet and SMS services in the state. The curbs will be in place till Tuesday noon.

Also Read: Cops still haven’t found Amritpal Singh

"When a government deals with such sensitive issues, they need to ensure that people don't circulate fake news about it. It is done to maintain peace in the state. Calling services were available for people to communicate," the AAP leader said.

The Punjab government on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with the police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him.

Senior AAP leader Atishi alleged that the previous governments in Punjab "protected" radical Sikh preachers like Amritpal.

"Previous governments protected these elements trying to breach peace and harmony in Punjab. Stern action by Mann government in Punjab shows AAP does not tolerate or compromise with any law-and-order situation," she said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

punjab india India news national news chandigarh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK