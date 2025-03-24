Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill, on Monday, shared the details and informed that Punjab Government has already released approximately 800 farmers from the police custody.

Punjab Govt releases 450 more farmers from police detention, Following earlier release of 800

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann led Punjab Government has decided to immediately release 450 more farmers from the police detention. The Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab said this in a press release.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill, on Monday, shared the details and informed that Punjab Government has already released approximately 800 farmers from the police custody.



He further stressed that Punjab Chief Minister has directed the immediate release of farmers including women, differently-abled individuals, farmers with medical conditions, and those above the age of 60. "In line with the directives of the Punjab Government, we are prioritising the release of such farmers and about 450 farmers are being released today," he said.



Addressing another grievance of farmers regarding their belongings, the IGP stated that the Punjab Government has issued strict instructions on this matter, ensuring that no one will be allowed to misappropriate the farmers' property.



"To address the concern about belonging of farmers, the Patiala district police has also appointed SP-rank officer Jasbir Singh, as the Nodal Officer, and farmers facing issues related to their possessions can directly contact SP Jasbir Singh at the mobile number 90713-00002 for immediate assistance," said Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, while adding that Patiala Police has already registered three first information reports (FIRs) in this regard.



Earlier Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal and Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Raminder Singh did not attend a meeting called by the Punjab government and then announced a protest at district headquarters across the state on March 28, alleging repression by the state government.



The decision came after key farmer leaders accused the Punjab administration of using excessive force against protesting farmers and unlawfully detaining several leaders.

Two days after Punjab police cleared the Sambhu and Khanauri border and removed the temporary structures erected by the protesting farmers, the state's Agriculture minister, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, called for a meeting of farmer leaders on Friday in Chandigarh.



Harinder Singh Lakhowal said, "The Punjab government called a meeting with us. The kind of atrocities that happened to us, we were removed (from protest sites) illegally...so many people are still jailed. We have decided not to attend this meeting. We will hold a protest on 28th (March) against this at district headquarters..." (ANI)

