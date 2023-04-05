Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Punjab govt to extend all help to youth in setting up business ventures Bhagwant Mann

Punjab govt to extend all help to youth in setting up business ventures: Bhagwant Mann

Updated on: 05 April,2023 02:31 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

In a video message, Bhagwant Mann said his government will also hold 'naujawan sabha' (youth meeting) twice a month during which youths will be able to share their business ideas and seek necessary help

Punjab govt to extend all help to youth in setting up business ventures: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File Pic


Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will provide full support to the youth in starting new business ventures, stressing that they should become job providers instead of job seekers.


In a video message, the chief minister said his government will also hold 'naujawan sabha' (youth meeting) twice a month during which youths will be able to share their business ideas and seek necessary help.



Mann also pointed out the low enrolment in technical institutes.


"(I) don't know why we are going away from studies," he said.

The enrolment in Punjab Technical University is just 34-35 per cent. There are over 40,000 students in Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar but only 5,200-5,500 of them are from Punjab, he said.

"Today's time is for technical education and we are not taking admissions," he added.

Also Read: 'CM di Yogshala' to start in four cities, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann said youths of Punjab have the talent and potential to excel in their lives but somehow they do not get enough opportunities.

"The Punjab government will provide you with all facilities. We will not let your ideas remain undeveloped because of a lack of funds. The government will provide you with the funds. You establish start-ups and start small businesses. I want that the youth of Punjab should be job providers and not job seekers," he added.

The chief minister asked the youth to become their own role models.

"The Punjab government has decided that we will hold discussions with you. 'Naujawan sabha' will be held twice a month and we will meet the youth who want to do something and have different ideas... The government will extend help in developing them, be it in transport, farming, or any other sector," he said.

Mann said people are ready to spend Rs 25 to 40 lakh to emigrate to other countries. These countries are ahead because of their work culture, he said.

He said he gets up at 5 am every day and works for 10-12 hours a day and sometimes more. "We need to develop a work culture," the chief minister said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india punjab India news national news Bhagwant Mann

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK