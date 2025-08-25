Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said the four, who had sustained more than 90 per cent burns, were on ventilator support.; two people died in the immediate wake of the incident, while 21 others sustained injuries

Four more people succumbed to burn injuries, with the death toll in the LPG tanker fire incident rising to seven, an official said on Sunday.

Four more people succumbed to burn injuries, with the death toll in the LPG tanker fire incident rising to seven, an official said on Sunday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said the four, who had sustained more than 90 per cent burns, were on ventilator support.

On Friday, around 10 pm, an LPG tanker caught fire after colliding with a pickup vehicle near Mandiala Adda on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar Road.

Two people died in the immediate wake of the incident, while 21 others sustained injuries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever