Home > News > India News > Article > Punjab Hoshiarpur tanker fire toll rises to seven

Punjab: Hoshiarpur tanker fire toll rises to seven

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Hoshiarpur
Agencies |

Top

Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said the four, who had sustained more than 90 per cent burns, were on ventilator support.; two people died in the immediate wake of the incident, while 21 others sustained injuries

Punjab: Hoshiarpur tanker fire toll rises to seven

Tanker that caught fire. PIC/PTI

Punjab: Hoshiarpur tanker fire toll rises to seven
Four more people succumbed to burn injuries, with the death toll in the LPG tanker fire incident rising to seven, an official said on Sunday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar said the four, who had sustained more than 90 per cent burns, were on ventilator support.



On Friday, around 10 pm, an LPG tanker caught fire after colliding with a pickup vehicle near Mandiala Adda on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar Road. 


Two people died in the immediate wake of the incident, while 21 others sustained injuries.

