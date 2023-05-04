The victim was identified as Darshan Kumar, a resident of Sunam area

Representative Image

Listen to this article Punjab: Man shot dead in Patiala market, assailant flees x 00:00

A 45-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified motorcycle-borne man in Yadvindra Enclave market on Nabha Road on Thursday, police said.

The victim was identified as Darshan Kumar, a resident of Sunam area, they said.

Also Read: Punjab offices switch to new timings to save power

Police said the incident took place at around 10.15 am and added that the assailant fled after firing.

Kumar was admitted at the Government Rajindra Hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed, police said.

Police said an investigation in the matter was underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.