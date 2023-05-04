Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Punjab Man shot dead in Patiala market assailant flees

Punjab: Man shot dead in Patiala market, assailant flees

Updated on: 04 May,2023 12:46 PM IST  |  Patiala
PTI |

Top

The victim was identified as Darshan Kumar, a resident of Sunam area

Punjab: Man shot dead in Patiala market, assailant flees

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Punjab: Man shot dead in Patiala market, assailant flees
x
00:00

A 45-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified motorcycle-borne man in Yadvindra Enclave market on Nabha Road on Thursday, police said.


The victim was identified as Darshan Kumar, a resident of Sunam area, they said.



Also Read: Punjab offices switch to new timings to save power


Police said the incident took place at around 10.15 am and added that the assailant fled after firing.

Kumar was admitted at the Government Rajindra Hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed, police said.

Police said an investigation in the matter was underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news patiala punjab

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK