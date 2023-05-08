Punjab: One injured in another blast near Amritsar's Golden Temple; previous explosion on May 6

The cause of the explosion, however, is yet to be ascertained and police said they are "verifying" the cause of the incident

One person was injured in a blast on Monday morning at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, the very site where an explosion took place on May 6, police said today.

The cause of the explosion, however, is yet to be ascertained and police said they are "verifying" the cause of the incident.

"We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here," Amritsar Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh told ANI.

He further said that one person has received a minor injury in the leg and the glass facades of some nearby buildings were damaged in the blast.

"After the clarification, we can tell how it happened. The investigation is going on by our teams," he added.

A sweeper who was present on the spot during the incident said, "I am a sweeper here and was doing my duty when I heard a big blast sound and saw heavy smoke," he said.

On May 6, Saturday night around 11:15 pm there was an explosion at the same Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, police said in which one person was injured.

Amritsar ADCP Mehtab Singh said that both Saturday's blast and the one today was of a low intensity.

