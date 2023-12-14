Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Punjab Police busts inter state illegal weapon smuggling racket

Punjab Police busts inter-state illegal weapon smuggling racket

Updated on: 14 December,2023 11:21 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Ten people including a weapon manufacturer have been arrested in connection with an inter-state illegal arms smuggling racket, says top Punjab Police official




An inter-state illegal arms smuggling racket has been unearthed with the arrest of 10 people, including a Madhya Pradesh-based weapon manufacturer, a top Punjab Police officer said on Thursday.


A total of 22 weapons have been recovered, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.


"CIA Team @KhannaPolice has busted an interstate illegal weapon smuggling racket operating from #MadhyaPradesh 2 weapon supply gangs unearthed, arrest of 10 members along with weapon manufacturer from MP, Recovery of 22 weapons," Yadav posted on X.


An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

punjab chandigarh India news national news Crime News

