Punjab: Three kg heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone near IB in Amritsar recovered

Updated on: 16 April,2023 01:48 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel heard the buzzing sound of the drone entering the Indian territory from across the border in an area near village Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar at 8:22 pm on Saturday

Representative Image


BSF troops recovered three kg heroin airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, a BSF spokesman said on Sunday.


The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel heard the buzzing sound of the drone entering the Indian territory from across the border in an area near village Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar at 8:22 pm on Saturday, said the official.



Also Read: Five glock pistols, 90 bullets dropped by Pakistan drone recovered by BSF in Punjab


BSF troops immediately opened fire at it, said the official.

During a search of the area, the BSF troops recovered a bag containing three packets of heroin (weighing 3 kg) from a wheat field, said the official.

An iron ring with a hook and four luminous strips were also found attached with the bag, said the BSF official. 

