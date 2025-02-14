Breaking News
Three Iranians held for smuggling gold worth Rs 6.28 crore at Mumbai airport
Tahawwur Rana extradition: Ready to lodge him in Maharashtra's jail, says CM
BMC attaches 18 properties worth Rs 178.64 crore in Chandivali
Pay and Park facility turns out to be bogus after vehicle owners get e-challan
EOW begins investigation in New India Cooperative Bank 'irregularities'
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > News > India News > Article > NIA chargesheets two Khalistani operatives in Punjab VHP leader murder case

NIA chargesheets two Khalistani operatives in Punjab VHP leader murder case

Updated on: 14 February,2025 10:32 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal and Dubai-based absconding accused Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code IPC and the Arms Act, the NIA said in a statement

NIA chargesheets two Khalistani operatives in Punjab VHP leader murder case

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
NIA chargesheets two Khalistani operatives in Punjab VHP leader murder case
x
00:00

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted two terror operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module in connection with the brutal murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga in Punjab.


Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal and Dubai-based absconding accused Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code IPC and the Arms Act, the NIA said in a statement.


Bagga was shot dead by the terrorists belonging to the BKI module at his confectionary shop at Nangal in Punjab's Rupnagar district on April 13, 2024 as part of a conspiracy.


The conspiracy involved members of the BKI module based in various countries and was hatched on the directives of Pakistan-based BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar by Germany-based accused Harjit Singh alias Laddi and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu, it said.

The NIA, which took over the investigation in the case from Punjab Police on May 9, had earlier chargesheeted Kulbeer, Laddi, Wadhawa Singh along with arrested shooters Mandeep Kumar alias Mangli and Surinder Kumar alias Rikka.

The anti-terror agency’s investigations so far have revealed that Laddi and Sidhu had recruited members into their terror gang and provided them with logistical support, funds and arms to carry out the targeted killing.

The probe has further revealed that accused Sonu, a native of Nawanshahr (Punjab), had played a crucial role in transferring funds into India and arranging weapons for the crime.

Along with Laddi and accused Kulbeer Singh of Yamunanagar (Haryana), Sonu had provided funds to arrested accused Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal for the procurement of the weapons used in the crime.

Kunal, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and residing in Ludhiana, had procured the weapons from a supplier in Madhya Pradesh.

The NIA investigations have further revealed the role of another weapons dealer in the case in addition to other foreign-based associates of the accused persons.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

National Investigation Agency Crime News Babbar Khalsa punjab India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK