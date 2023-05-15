According to Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police, Varun Sharma, the incident took place on Sunday evening

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Punjab: Woman shot dead for consuming alcohol in Patiala gurdwara complex x 00:00

A woman was shot dead for allegedly consuming liquor on the premises of a gurdwara here, police said on Monday.

According to Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police, Varun Sharma, the incident took place on Sunday evening.

The woman, Parminder Kaur, was allegedly consuming liquor near the "sarovar" (holy water tank) of Dukhniwarn Sahib gurdwara, police said.

A resident of Urban Estate Phase I, the 32-year-old woman was shot multiple times by one Nirmaljit Singh, a regular visitor of the gurdwara.

Also Read: Centre seeks action-taken report from Punjab over PM Modi's security breach

"Parminder Kaur was having liquor near the sarovar of Gurdwara Dukhniwarn Sahib. When the sangat noticed this, they decided to take her to the manager's office.

However, one person, Nirmaljeet Singh Saini, present there shot her in a fit of anger," Sharma said.

"Saini fired five rounds at the woman with his 32-bore licenced revolver," an official statement said.

Kaur was taken to a hospital but declared brought dead by the doctors, police said.

Sources said, a man injured in the incident was hospitalised. He is stated to be in a stable condition.

Police have arrested the accused who is a property dealer and has no criminal background, officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.