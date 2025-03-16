Breaking News
Quota for Muslim contractors in Karnataka unconstitutional BJP

Quota for Muslim contractors in Karnataka unconstitutional: BJP

Updated on: 16 March,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Muslims as unconstitutional, alleging that it is part of the Congress' appeasement politics and weakens the national unity.

BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad. Pic/PTI

The BJP on Saturday slammed the Karnataka government’s decision to reserve four per cent of government contracts for Muslims as unconstitutional, alleging that it is part of the Congress' appeasement politics and weakens the national unity.


Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of seeking to lead the Congress in the competitive vote bank politics among opposition parties. He claimed that Gandhi is behind the Karnataka government’s decision for quota for Muslim contractors as Chief Minister Siddharamaiah does not have courage or political capital to take the decision.


The announcement of separate quota in government contracts for Muslims has given a new dimension to the communal and vote bank politics, he said. Such a decision, the former law minister said, may seem small but developments like these add up to have serious national implications. Prasad asked if there is any limit to such competitive appeasement politics and if separate queues for Muslims in buying cinema and train tickets will come next.


He said such a decision also weakens the voice for those Muslims who are against such politics and stand for the country's development. Prasad said several demands, including separate voting, for exclusive treatment for Muslims during the independence movement had finally ended up in the country’s division.

BJP curious of Rahul’s Vietnam visits

The BJP claimed on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi is spending more time in Vietnam than his constituency, and said the Leader of Opposition in LS needs to explain his “extraordinary fondness” for that country. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Gandhi was in the Southeast Asian country during the New Year as well, claiming that he has spent nearly 22 days there.

