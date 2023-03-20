Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Radical preacher Amritpal Singhs uncle driver surrender in Jalandhar Police

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Updated on: 20 March,2023 08:37 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Police personnel check a vehicle amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Amritsar Pic/PTI


Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver have surrendered before the police in Jalandhar while the Khalistan sympathiser was still on the run, police said on Monday.


Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said.



The hunt for Amritpal, however, is still on, the SSP said.


Also Read: Cops still haven’t found Amritpal Singh

The state police has so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal. on Sunday, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal.

The day before, the Punjab government launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and his Waris Punjab De, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit on that day.

The preacher, however, escaped their dragnet somehow after his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news punjab chandigarh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK