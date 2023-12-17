“There has been a security breach in Parliament. But why did it happen?” he asked.

Rahul Gandhi

Listen to this article Rahul Gandhi after Parliament security breach: Where are the jobs? x 00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attributed rising prices and unemployment behind the Parliament security breach.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Gandhi said the security breach happened in Parliament but youngsters are not getting jobs due to PM Narendra Modi’s policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There has been a security breach in Parliament. But why did it happen?” he asked.

“The biggest issue in the country is that of unemployment, which is boiling all over the country. The country’s youth are not getting employment due to the policies of Modi ji,” he said.

Asking about jobs he said, “Where are the jobs? The youths are desperate.” Gandhi added, “The breach has happened (in Parliament) but the reason behind it is unemployment and price rise.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever