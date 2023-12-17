Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi after Parliament security breach: Where are the jobs?

Rahul Gandhi after Parliament security breach: Where are the jobs?

Updated on: 17 December,2023 05:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

“There has been a security breach in Parliament. But why did it happen?” he asked.

Rahul Gandhi after Parliament security breach: Where are the jobs?

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi after Parliament security breach: Where are the jobs?
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attributed rising prices and unemployment behind the Parliament security breach.


Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Gandhi said the security breach happened in Parliament but youngsters are not getting jobs due to PM Narendra Modi’s policies.


“There has been a security breach in Parliament. But why did it happen?” he asked.


“The biggest issue in the country is that of unemployment, which is boiling all over the country. The country’s youth are not getting employment due to the policies of Modi ji,” he said.

Asking about jobs he said, “Where are the jobs? The youths are desperate.” Gandhi added, “The breach has happened (in Parliament) but the reason behind it is unemployment and price rise.”

