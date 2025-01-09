Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal express grief over the Tirupati stampede incident

Updated on: 09 January,2025 08:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time

Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal express grief over the Tirupati stampede incident

Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the tragic stampede at Tirupati. In the aftermath of the incident, Rahul Gandhi urged Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time.


In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The tragic stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time."


Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his grief and prayed for the peace of the departed souls in the incident. "This accident that happened in Tirupati temple is very sad. May God give place to the departed souls in his lotus feet. I pray to God that the devotees who have been injured get well soon and return to their homes," Kejriwal posted on X.


Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock over the death of devotees in the stampede that took place near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens at the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

As many as six people lost their lives and several others were injured after a stampede broke out in Tirupati on Wednesday evening, according to officials from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

As per the statement from the office of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the incident and will meet the families of the victims of the stampede on Thursday morning.

The statement reads, "It is an unfortunate event, 6 pilgrims lost their lives. So far, only one pilgrim has been identified, while the others are yet to be identified. N Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is very serious about the incident and has expressed dissatisfaction with the officials' management during a teleconference. The Chief Minister will visit the families of the deceased tomorrow at 11:45 am. CM has warned that such incidents should not be repeated and is closely monitoring updates on the issue." 

