Rahul Gandhi birthday: Stalin, Shivkumar and many extend wishes

Rahul Gandhi birthday: DK Shivkumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, praised Rahul Gandhi's dedication and commitment to public service

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and several other political leaders took to social media to extend their warm birthday wishes to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 53rd birthday.

In a tweet, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his greetings, saying, "Birthday greetings to dear brother Thiru @RahulGandhi. We have a long journey ahead of us to save the democratic ethos of India. Let us march together."

DK Shivkumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, praised Rahul Gandhi's dedication and commitment to public service. He said, "Sending warmest birthday wishes to Sri Rahul Gandhi. Your dedication and commitment to public service is truly inspiring. May this year bring you immense happiness, good health, and more strength to bring positive change."

The official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress conveyed their wishes, referring to Rahul Gandhi as a "fearless leader" and appreciating his unwavering commitment to keeping India united. The tweet read, "To a fearless leader and to his unwavering commitment to keeping India united. To his unflinching faith in love, a love which is willing to forgive, to trust, to hope, and to embrace differences. To our own 'mohabbat ki dukaan' - Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi ji."

Congress' Srinivas BV referred to Rahul Gandhi as the "most courageous and fearless leader of all times" and hailed him as the inspiration for young India. He tweeted, "Happiest birthday wishes to the most courageous and fearless leader of all times, a true brand ambassador of the politics of love, the inspiration of Young India. Happy Birthday My Leader Rahul Gandji ji."

Boxer Vijender Singh joined in the birthday wishes, stating, "Wish you a very happy birthday Rahul Gandhi ji many more to come."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appreciated Rahul Gandhi's commitment to constitutional values and his courage in the face of adversity. Kharge tweeted, "Warm birthday greetings to Shri Rahul Gandhi. Your unflinching commitment to Constitutional values and your indomitable courage in the face of adversity is admirable. May you continue speaking truth to power and be the voice of millions of Indians, while spreading the message of compassion and harmony."

On Rahul Gandhi's special day, these messages from political leaders highlight his influence and contributions to Indian politics.