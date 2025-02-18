An application seeking permanent exemption from appearing before the court was moved by Advocate Milind Pawar, who is representing Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic/PTI

A special court in Pune on Tuesday granted permanent exemption from appearance to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed over his alleged objectionable remarks on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

An application seeking permanent exemption from appearing before the court was moved by Advocate Milind Pawar, who is representing Gandhi in the defamation case, last month.

The case, in which Gandhi has already obtained bail, was filed by a relative of Savarkar.

Amol Shinde, Judicial Magistrate (First Class) presiding over the special court for MP/MLA, in his order, stated that accused is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and has to attend several

meetings.

Considering that he is a "Z-plus" protectee and taking into account expenses incurred on his security arrangements and also law and order issue if he attends the hearing, the court grants permanent exemption to Gandhi from appearing in the case, said the order.

