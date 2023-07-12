Breaking News
Mumbai: Rainfall races ahead, but city lake levels lag
Like-and-earn scam: CA held for using client docs to open fake accounts
Road accidents: Rising in Navi Mumbai, Thane, falling in Mumbai
Maharashtra politics: Portfolios awaited, however, ministers get offices and homes
Mumbai: ‘Fake cop’ arrested for kidnapping, extortion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Rahul Gandhi disqualification CM Siddaramaiah Dy CM Shivakumar several other leaders statge protest

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar, several other leaders statge protest

Updated on: 12 July,2023 11:52 AM IST  |  Karnataka
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: This comes days after the party stated it would move the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar, several other leaders statge protest

Rahul Gandhi

Listen to this article
Rahul Gandhi disqualification: CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar, several other leaders statge protest
x
00:00

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar along with a host of ministers, legislators and Congress top leaders in the state on Wednesday staged a "silent protest" here against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament and the "politics of vendetta" unleashed by the Centre, news agency PTI reported.


This comes days after the party stated it would move the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname remarks.


The protestors tied a black ribbon on their mouth to symbolically convey that the freedom of speech was in danger and anyone speaking against the Central government would face backlash.


Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and others held placards at the Freedom Park here with the photograph of Rahul Gandhi and a message that the "roar of the truth must prevail".

Alleging that the BJP deployed "dirty tricks" to disqualify Rahul Gandhi from Parliament, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had on July 9 announced that as a mark of protest, its workers and leaders will hold a 'maun satyagraha' (silent protest) in every state capital today.

(This is a developing story, the piece will be updated as and when inputs are received)

(With inputs from PTI)

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news rahul gandhi karnataka

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK