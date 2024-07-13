Breaking News
Director of school in Kalyan held as student hangs self after beating
Maharashtra Legislative polls: Council poll victory a trailer, says CM Shinde
Mumbai Police files chargesheet against accused in Ghatkopar hoarding crash case
Seven Congress MLAs cross-voted Council polls, results indicate
PM to lay foundation stone of key projects including Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Rahul Gandhi Dont to be nasty to Smriti Irani

Rahul Gandhi: Don’t to be nasty to Smriti Irani

Updated on: 13 July,2024 09:04 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

His remarks come amid some people taking digs at Irani as she vacated her official bungalow following her defeat in the Lok Sabha polls to Congress’ Kishori Lal Sharma in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi

Rahul Gandhi: Don’t to be nasty to Smriti Irani

LoP Rahul Gandhi. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Rahul Gandhi: Don’t to be nasty to Smriti Irani
x
00:00

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged people to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards former Union minister Smriti Irani or any other leader.


His remarks come amid some people taking digs at Irani as she vacated her official bungalow following her defeat in the Lok Sabha polls to Congress’ Kishori Lal Sharma in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.


“Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter,” Gandhi said on X.


“Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength,” the former Congress president said.

Irani vacated her official bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens’ Delhi, weeks after she was defeated by Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, from Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes. The former women and child development minister was dubbed a giant slayer in 2019 after she defeated Rahul Gandhi from the seat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rahul gandhi smriti irani news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK