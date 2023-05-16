Gandhi drove to Kharge's residence and held a closed-door meeting with the Congress chief. Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, was also present at the meeting

File Photo

Listen to this article Rahul Gandhi meets Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka x 00:00

Amid a race for the Karnataka chief minister's post, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and is reported to have held discussions over government formation in the southern state.

Gandhi drove to Kharge's residence and held a closed-door meeting with the Congress chief. Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, was also present at the meeting.

Kharge has held discussions with party leaders from Karnataka and the three observers appointed by him to oversee the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Both Siddaramaiah and state Congress president D K Shivakumar are front runners for the chief minister's post and both are lobbying for it.

Also Read: Congress hit out at those levelling corruption allegations against Gehlot govt

While former chief minister Siddaramaiah is in Delhi, Shivakumar cancelled his visit to the national capital on Monday evening citing health issues, fuelling speculations that all is not well in the party.

Shivakumar arrived in the national capital Tuesday afternoon. After arriving at Delhi airport, he did not speak to the media and walked away with folded hands parrying a barrage of questions from reporters.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will hold discussions over government formation in Karnataka.

In just-concluded Assembly elections, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.