Updated on: 10 September,2024 11:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed Rahul Gandhi over his recent statements made in Texas and Dallas, USA, and said that he is the LoP now and should not do anything that spoils India's image across the world

Mallikarjun Kharge. File pic

Rahul Gandhi never defamed India and will never do so, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Defending Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi against the BJP's allegation of defaming India abroad, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the LoP has never defamed India and will never do so.


"He (Rahul Gandhi) has never defamed India and will never do so, this is our promise. BJP people need an excuse, and they raise such issues all the time," Kharge said.



Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed Rahul Gandhi over his recent statements made in Texas and Dallas, USA, and said that he is the LoP now and should not do anything that spoils India's image across the world.


He also highlighted that there is a huge difference in unemployment rates during UPA's and NDA's tenure.

Thakur said, "He should see the difference in unemployment rates during their time and NDA's tenure. We have reduced the unemployment rate and increased employment opportunities. Rahul Gandhi should not defame India abroad. Investment worth crores is coming into the country. Today India has become the hope and bright spot of the world."

"We have seen 'Nafrat ka saman' being sold them in their 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan'. The country has seen everything from 1984 riots till now. He is the LoP now, and he should speak responsibly. He should not do anything that spoils India's image across the world," the BJP MP added.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi talked about issues faced by the youth due to unemployment and said that the act of production creates jobs but India organises consumption, which is a reason for worry.

He said, "The act of production creates jobs. What we do, what the Americans do, what the West does, is we organise consumption." Rahul Gandhi compared the current global production landscape to past decades, noting that while countries like China now dominate production, the West, including India, has shifted focus away from it.

Rahul Gandhi also addressed ideological differences with the RSS, saying, "The RSS believes that India is one idea, and we believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas."

He added that Congress supports inclusion and diversity, while accusing the Prime Minister of attacking the Indian Constitution. Gandhi was welcomed in Dallas by Sam Pitroda and members of the Indian diaspora.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

