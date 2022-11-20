Rahul Gandhi receives death threat, Madhya Pradesh govt ensures foolproof security

The anonymous letter threatened that bomb blasts would be carried out in that city if the Bharat Jodo Yatra made a scheduled night halt at Khalsa Stadium on November 28

Gandhi with students during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Buldhana. Pic/PTI

A day after an anonymous letter threatening to assassinate Rahul Gandhi and state Congress chief Kamal Nath along with threats of serial blasts in Indore came to the fore, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra ruled out the possibility of threat. The anonymous letter threatened that bomb blasts would be carried out in that city if the Bharat Jodo Yatra made a scheduled night halt at Khalsa Stadium on November 28. The letter was reportedly received by an Indore shop owner on Thursday.

“The government is responsible for the foolproof security of Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. I want to assure them that it is our commitment as far as providing security is concerned,” said Mishra. Mishra, a senior BJP leader, who often attacks Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, however, accused Nath of rubbing salt to the wounds of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by going to the Khalsa Stadium for a function earlier this month.

Taking a jibe, Mishra said, “Perhaps, Kamal Nath does not want Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra to come to Madhya Pradesh, that is why he is doing all these stunts.” Indore police said on Friday that a case has been lodged against unidentified accused under section 507 of IPC (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) at Indore’s Juni police station.

