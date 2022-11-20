×
Breaking News
Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children opens at Joggers Park
The making of swachh Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Elderly woman loses Rs 3.14 cr
Shraddha Walkar murder case: CCTV captures Aftab Poonawalla walking with two bags
Mumbai: BMC loses over Rs 3,000 crore in FDs
Home > News > India News > Article > Rahul Gandhi receives death threat Madhya Pradesh govt ensures foolproof security

Rahul Gandhi receives death threat, Madhya Pradesh govt ensures foolproof security

Updated on: 20 November,2022 09:45 AM IST  |  Bhopal
Agencies |

Top

The anonymous letter threatened that bomb blasts would be carried out in that city if the Bharat Jodo Yatra made a scheduled night halt at Khalsa Stadium on November 28

Rahul Gandhi receives death threat, Madhya Pradesh govt ensures foolproof security

Gandhi with students during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Buldhana. Pic/PTI


A day after an anonymous letter threatening to assassinate Rahul Gandhi and state Congress chief Kamal Nath along with threats of serial blasts in Indore came to the fore, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra ruled out the possibility of threat. The anonymous letter threatened that bomb blasts would be carried out in that city if the Bharat Jodo Yatra made a scheduled night halt at Khalsa Stadium on November 28. The letter was reportedly received by an Indore shop owner on Thursday.


“The government is responsible for the foolproof security of Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. I want to assure them that it is our commitment as far as providing security is concerned,” said Mishra. Mishra, a senior BJP leader, who often attacks Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, however, accused Nath of rubbing salt to the wounds of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by going to the Khalsa Stadium for a function earlier this month.



Also Read: 733 lives would have been saved if Modi had spoken to agitating farmers: Rahul Gandhi


Taking a jibe, Mishra said, “Perhaps, Kamal Nath does not want Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra to come to Madhya Pradesh, that is why he is doing all these stunts.” Indore police said on Friday that a case has been lodged against unidentified accused under section 507 of IPC (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) at Indore’s Juni police station.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
congress rahul gandhi indore madhya pradesh national news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK