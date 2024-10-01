Rahul Gandhi claimed that as soon as the Congress government comes to power it will buy the paddy from farmers.

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a devastating attack on PM Modi claiming that while Ambani spent crores on his son's wedding, farmers can only plan a wedding by drowning in debt, ANI reported.

According to an ANI report, Rahul Gandhi said, "When the media of Adani and Ambani shows the face of PM on television for 24 hours then you should realise that this is an attack on constitution. Have you seen Ambani wedding? Ambani spent crores on the wedding. Whose money is this? It is your money. ...You take bank loans to marry your children but Narendra Modi ji has made such a structure under which the selected 25 people can spend crores on weddings, but a farmer can organise a wedding only by drowning in debt. If this is not an attack on the Constitution, then what is? The amount of money PM Modi will give to Adani and Ambani the same amount of money we will give to the poor of this country."

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Bahadurgarh. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda was also in attendance.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The employment opportunities which were there in Haryana have been closed. PM Modi used to say that the cost of gas cylinders has become Rs 400. Today the rate is Rs 1200. When Congress comes to power the rate of cylinder would become Rs 500 which means we will put Rs 700 in your pocket. Rs 2000 will be deposited to the account of women in Haryana every month. Farmers are trying to sell their grains but the govt is not purchasing. The farmers know that they are not getting the right prices for their paddy, wheat and sugarcane."

He further claimed that as soon as the Congress government comes to power it will buy the paddy from farmers, ANI reported.

"We will provide MSP to farmers. Earlier you used to get calls for ransom from jails but now you get calls from abroad. Haryana government has laid a web of unemployment. 2 lakh government job positions are vacant. Congress govt will fill these vacancies. For the poor we will provide plots worth 100 yards and 3.5 lakh rupees for 2 bedroom house and 300 unit free electricity and health care insurance worth Rs 25 lakhs would be provided," he said.

He also claimed that the BJP attacks the constitution endlessly.

"When the people from RSS fill their own people in institutions of the country and the Dalits and backward classes do not get any place then they are attacking the constitution. When PM Modi helps Adani and Ambani and destroys the employment system of the country then they are attacking the constitution. The BJP tries to destroy the constitution and we to protect it. When PM Modi waives off loans worth Rs 16 lakh crores of billionaires and does not waive the loan of farmers, students then they are attacking the constitution," he further said, as cited by ANI.

He slammed Modi and said that it was an attack on the constitution when he brought three farm laws to help Adani and to destroy the lives of farmers.

Voting for all 90 constituencies in Haryana will be held on October 5 from 7 am to 6 pm, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)