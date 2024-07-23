The minister also asserted that there has been no evidence of paper leaks in the last seven years

LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the first day of the Parliament session. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Rahul Gandhi targets Pradhan, says system a fraud x 00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday led the opposition attack on the government over the exam paper leak issue in the Lok Sabha, saying there is a very serious problem in the country's exam system and that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has blamed everybody except himself for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under opposition fire, Pradhan said that he was "here at the mercy of my leader, the prime minister" and that his government is collectively answerable. The minister also asserted that there has been no evidence of paper leaks in the last seven years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever