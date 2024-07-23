Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST demands Rs 3,000cr from BMC, is allotted Rs 800 cr
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
Three injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Dharavi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Rahul Gandhi targets Pradhan says system a fraud

Rahul Gandhi targets Pradhan, says system a fraud

Updated on: 23 July,2024 09:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The minister also asserted that there has been no evidence of paper leaks in the last seven years

Rahul Gandhi targets Pradhan, says system a fraud

LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the first day of the Parliament session. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Rahul Gandhi targets Pradhan, says system a fraud
x
00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday led the opposition attack on the government over the exam paper leak issue in the Lok Sabha, saying there is a very serious problem in the country's exam system and that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has blamed everybody except himself for it.


Under opposition fire, Pradhan said that he was "here at the mercy of my leader, the prime minister" and that his government is collectively answerable. The minister also asserted that there has been no evidence of paper leaks in the last seven years.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi rahul gandhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK