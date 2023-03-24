Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi voice of nation, will come out stronger against 'dictatorship': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Updated on: 24 March,2023 04:23 PM IST  |  Jaipur
The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha is another example of dictatorship. BJP should not forget that they had adopted the same method against Indira Gandhi also and had to face the consequences, Gehlot said in a tweet

Ashok Gehlot. File Pic


Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at the BJP following the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP on Friday, saying that the Congress leader is the voice of the nation and he will come out stronger against "dictatorship".


"The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha is another example of dictatorship. BJP should not forget that they had adopted the same method against Indira Gandhi also and had to face the consequences," Gehlot said in a tweet.



"Rahul Gandhi is the voice of the country which will now be stronger against this dictatorship, " he added.

The chief minister said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi raised the issue of price rise, unemployment, corruption and violence. Instead of paying attention to them, the BJP government is taking repressive steps against him.

