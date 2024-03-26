Rahul Gandhi will face same outcome as in Amethi: BJP Kerala chief Surendran

Surendran said Gandhi would face the same fate in Wayanad as he encountered in Amethi last time

In a constituency where Rahul Gandhi won by a margin of over 4 lakh votes in 2019, his rival this time, BJP Kerala chief K Surendran who has been fielded as the party’s candidate for Wayanad, said on Monday that the Congress leader would face “the same outcome as in Amethi”.

The BJP central leadership announced on Sunday the candidature of Surendran to take on two senior leaders of the INDIA alliance, Gandhi and Annie Raja, where the NDA candidate could garner only 7.25 per cent of the vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Wayanad is a constituency where there is a development crisis. Rahul Gandhi has done nothing for the constituency. He will meet the same fate in Wayanad as he encountered in Amethi last time,” Surendran said.

