‘Rahul has nothing to apologise for’

Tharoor said this is nothing compared to what PM Narendra Modi has said abroad

Shashi Tharoor. Pic/PTI

As the BJP continued to demand an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London, party MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said the former has not said anything that requires an apology.

“Rahul expressed concern about the state of our democracy and attacks on it by the practices of the ruling government,” he said. Tharoor said this is nothing compared to what PM Narendra Modi has said abroad.

“He [Modi] has constantly attacked the Congress party, the previous government, and alleged lack of progress before he came to power. This kind of discourse abroad was initiated by PM Modi, not by Congress.”

Party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Centre should apologise, as all BJP MPS created a ruckus to halt the Parliament.

