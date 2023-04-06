Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to address joint rally in Nagpur in April; date yet to be finalised: Maharashtra Congress chief

Nana Patole accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ignoring the basic issues of people

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said a public meeting of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to be held in Nagpur between April 20 and 25, although the date is yet to be finalised.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, he also said that the date of their rally will be finalised during a meeting of the Congress's state executive to be held in Thane on April 10.

Patole accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ignoring the basic issues of people.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Kharge accuses Centre of double standards

Targeting the saffron party over taking out 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' to honour late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, the Congress leader asked, "Did the BJP take out any yatra against the farmers' suicides happening in the state?"

"Is Gaurav Yatra being taken out because farmers' electricity supply is being snapped and their produce is not getting good price?" he said, adding that the poor were unable to get proper food.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.