Rahul requests Om Birla to expunge remarks by BJP

Updated on: 12 December,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Gandhi said the BJP has been making “baseless” allegations against him to “distract” attention from the Adani issue, but he would not be provoked by any of these charges

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday and urged him to expunge remarks made by BJP MPs against him, and ensure the House functions smoothly. Gandhi said the BJP has been making “baseless” allegations against him to “distract” attention from the Adani issue, but he would not be provoked by any of these charges.


He also said he and his party wanted a discussion on the Constitution in Lok Sabha starting December 13, and asserted they will ensure the House functions properly, even though it is not their responsibility. “I had a meeting with the Speaker and I told him that our party is saying that derogatory comments against me should be expunged. The Speaker said he will examine them. They (the BJP) continue to make all kinds of baseless allegations, but we have decided that we want the House to function.


“Whatever provocation they do, we will allow them. But we will try and run the House. We would want that somehow the House functions. We want there to be a debate and discussion. We want that there should be a debate on the Constitution on December 13,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

