The comment has irked the BJP, which called the former Congress chief a “fake Gandhi”

Rahul Gandhi at the University of California, the US. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Rahul takes aim at Modi; irked BJP calls him ‘fake Gandhi’ x 00:00

There are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “one such specimen”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said. The comment has irked the BJP, which called the former Congress chief a “fake Gandhi”.

Speaking at the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara, California, Gandhi said, “The world is too big and complicated for any person to know everything. That is the disease. There is a group of people in India who are absolutely convinced they know everything. They think they know even more than God.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They can sit with God and explain to him what’s going on. And of course, our PM is one such specimen. If you sat Modiji with God, he will explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created,” he said. Responding to his speech, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said Rahul’s knowledge of history did not go beyond his family.

“It’s funny how someone who knows nothing is suddenly an expert on everything. A man whose knowledge doesn’t go beyond his family is talking about history... No Mr. Fake Gandhi! The core of India is its culture. Unlike you, who use foreign soil to tarnish the country, Indians are very proud of their history.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever