Rahul's Cambridge Speech: Union Minsiter Giriraj Singh favours sedition case against the Cong leader

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday sought action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his recent comments in London and favoured a sedition case against him.

Singh alleged that Gandhi spoke like the "tukde-tukde gang" during his visit to the UK. "He has spoken so much in Parliament, but in London he said he is not allowed to speak, the mic is switched off. I think this is an attack on democracy and insult to Lok Sabha and the country," Singh told reporters outside Parliament House.

Asked if a sedition case should be filed against Gandhi, Singh said, "Absolutely, what else is sedition". Last week, Gandhi told British parliamentarians that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition.

"Our mikes are not out of order, they are functioning, but you still can't switch them on. That's happened to me a number of times while I am speaking," the Congress leader said. Singh called Gandhi's remarks "utter lies".

"The Lok Sabha speaker should take action against it. These statements are an insult to the country. India is getting respect from the world and he is going abroad and speaking like tukde-tukde gang," the rural development minister said.

Law minister Kiren Rijiju too slammed Gandhi in a tweet.

"It's most unfortunate that one MP of India went to London and appealed foreign countries to intervene in the internal matters of India. We all are proud of our democracy and cherish our democratic legacies. Indians will never ever allow the foreign powers to rule India again," Rijiju tweeted.

