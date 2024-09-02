Rain lashes parts of Delhi

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 September,2024 12:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 83 at 11 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Representative Image/ PTI

The residents of Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday as rain lashed over several areas of the city.


The city's minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, it said.


The humidity was 88 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 83 at 11 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

