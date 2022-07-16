Rain wreaks death and destruction

In Telangana, the body of a TV journalist, who was swept away in the flood a few days ago, was found on Friday morning near Ramajipet, police said

NDRF personnel carry out rescue work in flood-affected areas in Vadadara district, Gujarat. Pic/PTI

Heavy rain has submerged several parts of the country, claiming many lives and causing massive damages.

In Telangana, the body of a TV journalist, who was swept away in the flood a few days ago, was found on Friday morning near Ramajipet, police said.

Jameer, 36, worked for a news channel at Jagtial and had gone to Raikal village to cover the flood-related news on July 12. “As the water level was very high, the car in which he was travelling slipped into the flood water,” Raikal Assistant Sub Inspector Devender said.

Teen killed in Karnataka

A teenager was killed in a house wall collapse as heavy rain continued to batter parts of Karnataka’s Belagavi district, officials said. The 15-year-old boy from Chunchawad village lost his life on Thursday night.

Due to the downpour, district authorities have announced a two-day holiday for schools and colleges on Friday and Saturday in Belagavi, Chikkamagalur and Hassan districts. Authorities said many rivers and rivulets are in spate, submerging multiple bridges and culverts.

Flood alert in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore district administration in Tamil Nadu has issued flood alerts following heavy rain. Water flow in the Bhavani, Noyyal, and Amaravathi rivers has increased due to incessant rain and heavy South West Monsoon lashing the areas. The Nilgiris administration has declared holiday for all schools in the district. Being a major tourist attraction, Almost all the 12 dams in the district are reaching its full capacity and rivers in Mayaru, Kallatti are brimming.

Rain pounds Gujarat

Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra region on Friday with six talukas receiving over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 6 am, officials said. The IMD has predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall” at some places in both the regions in the next 24 hours.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever