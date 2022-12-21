Raise height of dams on rivers flowing into Karnataka to 'rein it in': NCP leader Jayant Patil

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 December,2022 09:43 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, Patil said Karnataka was deliberately harassing Marathi-speaking people in its border areas

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil. File Pic


Amid the raging border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil has said Maharashtra should raise the height of the upstream dams to "rein in" the neighbouring state.


The decades-old boundary dispute issue was raised in the legislatures of both the states on Tuesday. Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, Patil said Karnataka was deliberately harassing Marathi-speaking people in its border areas.



"We should reply to what the Karnataka chief minister says in the same language. If they have so much attitude, then we will raise the height of dams on Koyna and Warna rivers and that of all the dams in Satara and Kolhapur districts. They (Karnataka leaders) would not be brought under control otherwise," the former Maharashtra water resources minister said.


"If Karnataka holds us to ransom, then we have water," he added.

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to more than 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

