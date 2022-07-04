Breaking News
Rajasthan: 2 five-star hotel employees held for raping colleague

Updated on: 04 July,2022 04:03 PM IST  |  Jaipur
The woman in her complaint alleged that her co-workers physically assaulted and raped her on June 30, the police said

Two employees of a five-star hotel in a Rajasthan district were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping their 21-year-old colleague, police said.

The woman, in an FIR lodged on Sunday night, alleged that her co-workers physically assaulted and raped her on June 30, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mahila Police Station, Chanchal Sharma said.




She said the accused are being interrogated.

All of them work in different departments in a five-star hotel, the SHO said.

