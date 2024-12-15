A male body with its head crushed was recovered by police from a drain under Anta Police Station jurisdiction near Kota on Friday

Representational pic

Listen to this article Rajasthan: 35-year-old woman, her partner nabbed for killing husband, dumping his body in drain x 00:00

A 35-year-old woman and her partner have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and disposing of his body in a drain in Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency PTI, the body of a man with his head crushed was discovered by cops in a drain under the jurisdiction of Anta Police Station on Friday.

The victim was identified as Dharmraj Bairwa, a 40-year-old labourer from Baran City near Kota.

The police registered a murder case and questioned Bairwa's wife Guddibai, as she was the primary suspect in the case. According to Baran Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Choudhary, Bairwa's 12-year-old daughter told the police that on the day of his disappearance, her father had received a call and was asked to meet someone at Trimurthi Circle, PTI reported.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage from the area, the police found the victim riding pillion with another man, later identified as Satyanarayan Bairwa, 47, a resident of the Simliya area. The police interrogated Satyanarayan, who allegedly confessed to killing Bairwa.

Satyanarayan revealed that he had been in love with Guddibai, his sister-in-law, even before her marriage. He claimed Bairwa was an alcoholic and frequently assaulted Guddibai after consuming liquor, leading the couple to conspire to kill him, Choudhary said.

Two arrested in Gurugram for killing friend to avenge assault

Two people have been arrested for allegedly murdering their 20-year-old friend in retaliation for an earlier assault, the police said on Sunday.

The victim, Yash Babu, left his home on Tuesday afternoon to meet a friend but did not return. His body was found the next morning in a bush in the Kadipur industrial area, following which a case was registered at Sector 10A Police Station, PTI reported.

Following their investigation, the police arrested two accused: 20-year-old Lucky, a resident of Siwan district in Bihar, and 21-year-old Dhruv, a resident of Islampur village in Gurugram, on Saturday night. During questioning, the two claimed that Babu and his friends had previously assaulted Lucky. To avenge the assault, the duo invited Babu to a party, got him drunk, and then killed him with a sharp weapon and a brick, the police said.

Both the accused were produced in a court, which sent Dhruv to police custody for five days and Lucky for two days, a spokesperson for Gurugram Police said.

(With PTI inputs)