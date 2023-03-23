Rajasthan: 50 people admitted to hospital after consuming Bhagar in Jaisalmer

The administration took cognizance of the matter and started an inquiry

Representative Image

Around 50 people fell ill and were admitted to hospital after consuming Bhagar during their fast in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Wednesday.

People complained of vomiting and diarrhoea upon consuming Bhagar during their fast.

The administration took cognizance of the matter and started an inquiry.

Also Read: Rajasthanis get right to free treatment in emergencies

"The patients say that they had consumed Bhagar during their fast today. They have mentioned a brand name, we are investigating to try to get to its source. Traders have been told to not sell it as of now. Samples will be tested and destroyed," said Food Inspector Praveen Chaudhary.

Further details awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever