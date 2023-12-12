Rajasthan BJP legislature party meeting today; suspense over CM to end

The wait for the appointment of Rajasthan's new chief minister will likely come to an end on Tuesday evening when the BJP Legislature Party meets at 4 pm

According to a report in PTI, the meeting will take place at the party's state headquarters. The Bharatiya Janata Party state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma told PTI that the meeting will be attended by BJP Central observer, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well as co-observers National Vice President of the party Saroj Pandey and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

Sharma was quoted in the report stating that the newly elected MLAs have been directed to attend the crucial meeting during which the new chief minister-designate is expected to be announced.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, as well as Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Ashwini Vaishnaw are all considered frontrunners following the BJP's recent victory in the state.

The BJP won 115 of the 199 seats in the recent elections, with polling in one constituency postponed due to the death of a candidate, the report added.

Amid speculation and visits by several BJP MLAs to former Chief Minister Raje, which were interpreted as a show of support, party leader Rajendra Rathore stressed that such meetings were merely exchanges of goodwill.

Rathore, who lost the elections, pointed out that the saffron party has no history of showing strength and clarified that the MLAs' visits to senior leaders were friendly gestures and did not indicate internal strife. He added that the state's BJP leaders all stand in solidarity.

MLAs go to meet senior leaders to exchange wishes and it should be seen in that sense only, he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the party which also won in Madhya Pradesh announced their Chief Ministerial face--Mohan Yadav--on Monday. The CM-designate will be taking oath tomorrow. The Ujjain south MLA who is all set to take oath will have two deputies.

He had told ANI, "I am at the service of the people. I will take forward the development works started by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. We will take forward the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We will fulfil all promises."

