Rajasthan: BSF seizes heroin dropped by drone along India-Pakistan border

The Border Security Force recovered 2.6 kg of heroin dropped by a drone from Pakistan on the international border in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday morning and detained two persons from Punjab who arrived to receive the packet.

According to BSF sources, surveillance was kept in the area on the basis of a tip-off. BSF personnel saw a drone dropping a packet in Ghadsana of Sriganganagar district and they fired at the drone, they said.

The sources said that about 2.6 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 12 crore in the international market was recovered from the packet dropped by the drone.

Ringu alias Harjinder and Sandeep, both residents of Fazalika, Punjab, who came to collect the packet, were caught and handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning.

NCB officials are interrogating both the suspects to find out the packet's handler, the sources said.

Ghadsana police station SHO Jitendra Swami said that the BSF tried to capture the drone by firing at it but it quickly returned. Two residents of Punjab who came to collect the packet were caught and handed over to NCB for questioning, he added.

