Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje test positive for Covid-19

Updated on: 04 April,2023 04:40 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Gehlot, while informing the public that the number of Covid cases has increased in the past few days, said he too has tested positive for it

Ashok Gehlot. File Pic


Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were tested positive on Tuesday for coronavirus.


Gehlot, while informing the public that the number of Covid cases has increased in the past few days, said he too has tested positive for it.



"I myself have been infected with mild symptoms of Covid. As per the advice of the doctors, I will continue working from my residence for the next few days. All of you should take care and follow Covid protocols," Gehlot tweeted.


Raje in a tweet said she has isolated herself since testing positive.

"My report has come positive in the Covid test. I am in complete isolation on the advice of doctors," Raje tweeted.

"Those who came in contact with me should get themselves tested and take precautions," she advised.

Seventeen new cases of Covid infection were reported in the state on Monday, with 189 people under care.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

