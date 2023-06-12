Rajasthan Cong is intact, at least for now

He has been attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over his allegations of corruption against the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP dispensation

Sachin Pilot. Pic/PTI

Amid heightened speculation of him leaving the Congress and announcing a new party, dissident Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that he will keep fighting to get them justice and not back down on his demands.

He has been attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over his allegations of corruption against the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP dispensation.

“On my promises, I have neither backed down before nor am I going to back down now. No matter what situation, this is my promise to get justice and fight for you...,” Pilot said while addressing a programme after unveiling a statue of his father and former Union minister Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary at the Gurjar hostel here.

Congress delivers first poll promise in K’taka

Some of the first beneficiaries of the scheme interact with the CM and the deputy CM, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Women in Karnataka can travel for free in government buses across the state, as the newly formed Congress government on Sunday rolled out first of its five poll guarantees—the “Shakti” scheme. This will benefit over 41.8 lakh women, domiciled in Karnataka, every day and would cost the state exchequer about Rs 4,051.56 crore annually, officials said.

