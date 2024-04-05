Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan Denied admission woman delivers baby outside hospital 3 doctors suspended
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended

Updated on: 05 April,2024 08:38 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

Taking action on the committee's report, three resident doctors of Kanwatia Hospital -- Kusum Saini, Neha Rajawat and Manoj -- were suspended on Thursday

Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended

Representative image

Listen to this article
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
x
00:00

The Rajasthan government has suspended three doctors of a government hospital here for negligence after a pregnant woman was denied admission and had to deliver her child near the hospital's gate, officials said.


Shubhra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education, said after the matter came to light, the department constituted an inquiry committee with immediate effect, according to an official statement.


Taking action on the committee's report, three resident doctors of Kanwatia Hospital -- Kusum Saini, Neha Rajawat and Manoj -- were suspended on Thursday after "serious negligence and insensitivity" was found on their part, the statement said.


A show cause notice was also issued to Kanwatia Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajendra Singh Tanwar for supervisory negligence in the case, it added.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the pregnant woman was not admitted to the hospital. She experienced labour pain while walking out and was forced to give birth to the child near the gate of the hospital, the officials said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajasthan jaipur udaipur India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK