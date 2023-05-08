Rajasthan: Four killed, nine injured after SUV rams into stationary truck

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 May,2023 03:48 PM IST  |  Jaipur
Station House Officer (SHO) of Abu Road RIICO police station Suresh Chaudhary said 13 people were in the SUV at the time of the accident

Four persons were killed and nine others were injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck in Abu Road area of Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Monday.


Station House Officer (SHO) of Abu Road RIICO police station Suresh Chaudhary said 13 people were in the SUV at the time of the accident. The car was headed towards Mawal village in the district from Pali to attend a condolence ceremony.




Also Read: IAF MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; 2 women dead, 1 man injured


Those travelling included a driver and member of two families.

The deceased were identified as Talsaram (60), Shanu (35), Pinki (40) and Budaram (48). The injured are being treated at a hospital, he said.

