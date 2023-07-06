Breaking News
Rajasthan: Man held for "indecent behaviour" with foreign tourist, probe on

Updated on: 06 July,2023 08:33 AM IST  |  Jaipur (Rajasthan)
ANI

The Jaipur Police on Wednesday apprehended a man from the Bikaner district for allegedly behaving indecently with a foreign tourist on the basis of a viral video that showed the man touching the tourist inappropriately.


"Recently, the police got a video through Whatsapp helpline in which a man was shown behaving indecently with a woman belonging to the United Kingdom. After inspecting the video, the police identified the woman and the accused. Soon after identifying him, he was arrested by the police from the Nokha municipality of Bikaner", said Yogesh Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Jaipur).


The accused was identified as Kuldeep, who is a teacher, as per the police.


Earlier, Delhi Commission for Women's Chief Swati Maliwal raised her concern about the incident and appealed to the Jaipur Police for action against the accused.

In addition, the Rajasthan Commission for Women's Chief issued a notice to the DCP of South Jaipur asking him to tout the report within 7 days of the action taken so far.

