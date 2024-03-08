Breaking News
BMC sanctioned Rs 1,00,000-crore projects in 2 yrs
Mumbai: Siblings busted in part-time job scam
CM Eknath Shinde says, '320-acre central park in the works'
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan Man murdered by 2 friends for refusing oral sex
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rajasthan: Man murdered by 2 friends for refusing oral sex

Updated on: 08 March,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Kota
PTI |

Top

During initial interrogation, Prajapati admitted to the murder, Choudhary added.

Rajasthan: Man murdered by 2 friends for refusing oral sex

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Rajasthan: Man murdered by 2 friends for refusing oral sex
x
00:00

Police in Baran district on Thursday said a 40-year-old man was murdered nine days ago and his body left in a dry pond allegedly by his two friends for refusing to perform oral sex.


One of them has been held while the other is admitted to a hospital under police guard after he ingested a poisonous substance fearing arrest, they said.


Baran Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Choudhary said Om Prakash Bairwa was found dead in the Baran city police station area on February 26.


Based on technical investigation and inquiries, police traced the two accused, Murlidhar Prajapati (32) and Surendra Yadav, both residents of Baran city, the official said, adding that Prajapati was arrested.

During initial interrogation, Prajapati admitted to the murder, Choudhary added.

He said Prajapati, Yadav and Bairwa consumed alcohol together on the day of the murder and went to a nearby village to visit Prajapati's sister.

On the way back, Prajapati and Yadav beat up Bairwa and hacked him to death for refusing to perform oral sex with them, the official added.

Prajapati ran a roadside dhaba while the other accused is a daily wage worker, SHO of Baran city police station Ramvilas said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news sexual crime delhi police Crime News crime branch
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK