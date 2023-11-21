Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan's Khairthal in Alwar district, the senior BJP leader said the Congress in Rajasthan has worked to appease its vote bank

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

Rajasthan polls: Amit Shah accuses Congress, Gehlot govt of being 'anti-backward class'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress party and the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan of being "anti-backward class", reported news agency PTI.

"Congress party and Gehlot government are anti-backward class. For many years, the Congress party opposed the report of the Mandal Commission and the Congress party did not give constitutional recognition to the Backward Classes Commission," Amit Shah said, reported PTI.

He said it was the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre that gave constitutional recognition to the Backward Classes Commission, reported PTI.

Amit Shah said the Modi government has given 27 per cent reservation to the backward classes in all education systems of the Centre, reported PTI.

Today, 27 per cent of the ministers in the Narendra Modi government are from backward classes and the Centre has worked to advance the backward classes, reported PTI.

Voting for the Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Earlier, alleging that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar is "number one in corruption" in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the BJP would conduct a probe into the BRS government's "corrupt deals" if it comes to power in the state and put those who indulged in corruption behind bars, reported PTI.

Addressing a poll rally at Jangaon, he also referred to alleged scams during the BRS regime, including the Kaleshwaram project, liquor scam and land deals at Miyapur in Hyderabad, reported PTI.

"KCR is number one in corruption in the country. By conducting an inquiry into all their corrupt deals, the BJP will put those who indulged in corruption behind bars," he said, reported PTI.

The BJP's manifesto released two days ago said the party, on assuming power, would appoint a commission of enquiry to probe into various projects commissioned in the name of development, including Kaleshwaram and Dharani, that have seen huge cost escalations and corruption, reported PTI.

Shah reiterated the BJP's promise to make a backward caste leader the chief minister of the state if the party is voted to power in the November 30 elections and also arrange darshan free of cost at the Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya, reported PTI.

Alleging that the Congress and BRS had opposed the Ram temple at Ayodhya for years, Shah said PM Modi would perform 'pran pratishta' at the temple on January 22, 2024 and told the gathering to visit Ayodhya for darshan of 'Ram Lalla', reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)