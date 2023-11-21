Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan polls Amit Shah accuses Congress Gehlot govt of being anti backward class

Rajasthan polls: Amit Shah accuses Congress, Gehlot govt of being 'anti-backward class'

Updated on: 21 November,2023 04:04 PM IST  |  Jaipur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan's Khairthal in Alwar district, the senior BJP leader said the Congress in Rajasthan has worked to appease its vote bank

Rajasthan polls: Amit Shah accuses Congress, Gehlot govt of being 'anti-backward class'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Rajasthan polls: Amit Shah accuses Congress, Gehlot govt of being 'anti-backward class'
x
00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress party and the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan of being "anti-backward class", reported news agency PTI.


Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan's Khairthal in Alwar district, the senior BJP leader said the Congress in Rajasthan has worked to appease its vote bank, reported PTI.


"Congress party and Gehlot government are anti-backward class. For many years, the Congress party opposed the report of the Mandal Commission and the Congress party did not give constitutional recognition to the Backward Classes Commission," Amit Shah said, reported PTI.


He said it was the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre that gave constitutional recognition to the Backward Classes Commission, reported PTI.

Amit Shah said the Modi government has given 27 per cent reservation to the backward classes in all education systems of the Centre, reported PTI.

Today, 27 per cent of the ministers in the Narendra Modi government are from backward classes and the Centre has worked to advance the backward classes, reported PTI.

Voting for the Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Earlier, alleging that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar is "number one in corruption" in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the BJP would conduct a probe into the BRS government's "corrupt deals" if it comes to power in the state and put those who indulged in corruption behind bars, reported PTI.

Addressing a poll rally at Jangaon, he also referred to alleged scams during the BRS regime, including the Kaleshwaram project, liquor scam and land deals at Miyapur in Hyderabad, reported PTI.

"KCR is number one in corruption in the country. By conducting an inquiry into all their corrupt deals, the BJP will put those who indulged in corruption behind bars," he said, reported PTI.

The BJP's manifesto released two days ago said the party, on assuming power, would appoint a commission of enquiry to probe into various projects commissioned in the name of development, including Kaleshwaram and Dharani, that have seen huge cost escalations and corruption, reported PTI.

Shah reiterated the BJP's promise to make a backward caste leader the chief minister of the state if the party is voted to power in the November 30 elections and also arrange darshan free of cost at the Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya, reported PTI.

Alleging that the Congress and BRS had opposed the Ram temple at Ayodhya for years, Shah said PM Modi would perform 'pran pratishta' at the temple on January 22, 2024 and told the gathering to visit Ayodhya for darshan of 'Ram Lalla', reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajasthan congress bharatiya janata party amit shah india India news national news jaipur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK